Model-turned-actress Tripti Dimri's Bollywood journey is as filmy as one could ever imagine. Hailing from Delhi she entered the world of modelling in order to avoid studying. Tripti got her first break in 2017's Hindi comedy film Poster Boys, in which she played Shreyas Talpade's girlfriend Riya.

A year later in 2018, she bagged a lead role in Laila Majnu, alongside Avinash Tiwary. In fact, it's her third movie, the recent supernatural gothic drama Bulbbul, in which she plays the titular role, that has made audiences sit up and marvel.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India, Tripti spoke at length on the response she got for her film, working with Avinash once again after Laila Majnu and a piece of golden advice that Anushka Sharma gave her.

Excerpts from the interview

On the response, she has got for the film Bulbbul,

I am glad people are appreciating the film. It's a collective effort by everyone as everyone associated with the film has done a commendable job.

On booming friendship with Avinash Tiwary,

We have been great friends ever since I came into the industry, Avinash has helped me even when I didn't know how to read the script and everything that is associated with the film. Even in this film Bulbbul, It was great working with him. I hope we remain friends forever.

If she is scared of ghost stories,

I can't sleep with the lights on, I believe in the existence of gods and spirits as I am from Uttarakhand and I have heard stories. My grandmother has narrated real-life instances.

Anushka Sharma's golden piece of advice as a producer

Anushka Sharma is a brilliant actress, and I have always admired her performance. Now as she has turned a producer she is doing a wonderful job with Karnesh. Both Anushka and Karnesh don't shy away from telling real stories. They give chance to new and upcoming talent. Anushka was on the set for 5 days. There is a very beautiful piece of advice that she gave me she said, 'As actors, we are always under pressure, action bol dia toh you have toh you have to act. As the Dop takes time, director, lightmen they all take time, so never feel shy to take time. And I think this is the best advice given to me till date.

What next on the work front?

Well, honestly there is nothing as of now.

