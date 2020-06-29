Renowned actor Avinash Tiwary rose to prominence in 2018 with the leading role in the romantic movie Laila Majnu by Sajid Ali and Imitiaz Ali. He then went on to make his digital debut with Ghost Stories on Netflix which garnered humongous appreciation.

Avinash's recently related film Bulbbul on Netflix is making noise for all the right reasons. the film also brings back the eternal Laila Majnu Jodi once again. Avinash is all gaga over Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma's producing skills and can't stop thanking them for having a great eye for good and talented actors.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times India, Avinash Tiwary spoke about his web film Bulbbul, growing friendship with Tripti Dimri and why Anushka Sharma is by the best producer he has worked with.

Excerpts from the interview:

On what makes Bulbbul special

Bulbbul is a special film for me, I always wanted to know how would the audience react to it. And I am overwhelmed with the response of the film. It was such an unique experience shooting for the film. I have lived every facet of Bulbbul. And more then appreciation I am hoping that people stir into engagement and conversation that the film tries to portray.

On working with Tripti Dimri again after 'Laila Majnu'

I and Tripti met on the sets of 'Laila Majnu', we are now very good friends and share a good bond. Here I would like to add one line, 'Ek ache dost hote hai uske badh kuch kameene dost hote hai'. Tripti is that to me (laughs).

If he is a fan of the horror genre

No, I am not a fan of horror. I rarely get scared. Because I know these jump scares and background music are not for real. Having said that bulbul is not a horror film, we are trying to convey an important message.

On Anushka Sharma as a producer

Anushka Sharma was there on the sets and so was Karnesh. The best part is both of them, value actors. The understanding and respect that they have for actors are unparallel. I haven't felt so special on any set. And they have a great eye for talent. I really want to thank Anushka and Karnesh Sharma from the bottom of my heart.

What next?