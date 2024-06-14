A Delhi court on Friday adjourned, to June 19, the hearing of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's regular bail plea in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court had recently dismissed his interim bail plea, seeking seven days bail on medical grounds.

On Friday, CM Kejriwal's counsel moved an application asking jail authorities to allow his wife Sunita Kejriwal to join Kejriwal's medical checkup through video conferencing.

Another relief he has sought is that when the board sits, they would also like to give their input.

Now, the court has sought a response from the Tihar Jail Superintendent on the aforementioned application. It will be heard on Saturday.

Meanwhile, his regular bail plea has been posted for June 19, when his judicial custody is also ending.

Earlier, while dismissing his interim bail, the court had indicated that directions had been issued for specific diagnostic tests for CM Kejriwal, who appeared via video conference from Tihar Jail.

Judge Baweja had remanded CM Kejriwal to judicial custody till June 19.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had last time argued that the bail plea was not maintainable as they criticised CM Kejriwal's conduct, citing "misuse" of interim bail for campaigning.

CM Kejriwal's defence, led by senior advocate N. Hariharan, had claimed that the interim bail plea was necessitated due to his aggravated diabetes and other health issues.

The ED had contended that CM Kejriwal's medical tests could be conducted in jail as it accused him of trying to evade surrender. CM Kejriwal surrendered before the Tihar Jail authorities on June 2 after his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in view of the general elections ended on June 1.

