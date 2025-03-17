Ex-Union Minister Debendra Pradhan passes away at 84

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister Dr Debendra Pradhan passed away at the official residence of his son and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi on Monday. He was 84.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep grief over Pradhan's demise, describing him as a "popular leader and an accomplished parliamentarian" who dedicated his life to public service. Majhi highlighted Pradhan's significant contributions as Union Minister of State for Surface Transport and Agriculture (1999–2001) and his influential role in shaping Odisha's political and developmental landscape.

"Pradhan played a crucial role in the rise of the BJP in Odisha and provided strong leadership as the state party president. With his passing, the nation and Odisha have lost a distinguished public servant," Majhi said. He also extended his condolences to Dharmendra Pradhan and his family, praying for strength to bear the loss.

Leader of the Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, also mourned Pradhan's passing, describing him as a remarkable leader known for his organisational skills and humble personality. Patnaik lauded Pradhan's tenure in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet, where he held key ministerial roles and demonstrated administrative excellence.

"With Dr Pradhan's demise, Odisha has lost an influential political figure and a popular leader," Patnaik said, extending his condolences to the bereaved family.

Born on July 16, 1941, in Nalam village under Kaniha block of Angul district in Odisha, Pradhan was a doctor by profession. He was one of the founding leaders of the BJP in Odisha and served as the party's state president twice, from 1989 to 1993 and again from 1996 to 1997.

Pradhan represented the Deogarh constituency in the 13th Lok Sabha (1998–2004), during which he served as Minister of State for Surface Transport and Agriculture.

At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by his son Dharmendra Pradhan, daughter-in-law Mridula Pradhan, and wife Basant Manjari Pradhan.

Several Odisha ministers and BJP leaders have expressed their sorrow over Pradhan's demise, remembering his lifelong dedication to public service and his contributions to the state's political landscape.

