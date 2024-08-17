Former controversial principal of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, arrived again at the CBI's Salt Lake office on Saturday after being interrogated for several hours till late Friday night in connection with the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor last week.

He was taken to the CBI office at around 4 p.m. on Friday and was grilled for several hours till late at night.

Ghosh was allowed to leave the CBI office sometime after midnight and was asked to report again on Saturday morning in the first half. He exited from the rear side of the complex that houses the CBI office.

Sources said that family members of the victim doctor have informed the central agency sleuths that their daughter had complained of unnecessary pressure being put on her and was often given extra duty during odd hours.

Sources added that central agency officials are trying to figure out whether Ghosh, as the then principal of the medical college, was aware of such developments or whether he had taken any steps to correct the system.

On Friday, the CBI officials questioned some other trainee and junior doctors to get an idea of what happened on that night before the ghastly event took place. The CBI officials have also questioned the head of the hospital's chest medicine department and an assistant superintendent.

The statements of the trainee and junior doctors, who had dinner with the victim doctor on the night of the tragedy, have been recorded.

CBI officials have also summoned all 49 security staff of the outsourced agency who are currently attached to the college for questioning. Already 13 among them have been questioned by the CBI officials.

Meanwhile, the family members of the victim have continued claiming to the media persons that they do not believe that the arrested person in the case, Sanjay Ray, a civic volunteer, was the only person behind the ghastly act.

They alleged that some hospital insiders were surely involved in the brutal incident.

