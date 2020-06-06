The former footballer who represented India and Maharashtra in the Santhosh Trophy, Hamza Koya succumbed in a Malappuram hospital on Saturday to COVID-19, according to authorities.

With this, the total number of Coronavirus deaths in Kerala rose to 15. The 61-year-old former footballer who has played for various Mumbai Football clubs, along with his family returned to his home town near here at Parapanagadi from Mumbai on May 21.

Hamza Koya who hailed from Malappuram had been living in Mumbai, he had visited the state on May 21 with his family. Koya played as a wing-back and represented Maharashtra at the Santosh Trophy between 1981 and 1986. He was also selected for the Indian Soccer camp.

His sports career spanned 2 decades during which, he represented Calicut University from 1976-78, Western Railways, Union Bank, RCF, TATA Sports and Orkay mills between 1976 to 1996. Moreover. coached Orkay Silk Mills team for a short period. Pst-retirement he was working at the Careerline Travel Consultant Pvt Ltd in Mumbai.

His son, also a soccer player is presently working in Mumbai and along with him came the entire family. On May 26, Koya developed COVID symptoms and was moved to the Manjeri Medical College hospital in Malappuram, Kerala. Two days back he developed breathing issues and was put on a ventilator but his condition worsened and he passed away Saturday morning. According to reports, the ex-footballer's condition worsened after receiving plasma therapy on June 5th.

Five of his immediate family members are also COVID-positive and are under treatment and their condition is stable. The health authorities will now conduct the last rites of Koya under the COVID protocols.