Former Deputy Chief Minister Muzaffar Hussain Beigh created embarrassment for the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) after attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Jammu on Tuesday.

Not only Beigh attend the Prime Minister's rally, but he lavished all praise on Narendra Modi for overall development and growth in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Important to mention here that PDP leadership never missed any opportunity to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government at the centre.

"We should not think politics in everything. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken many positive steps in Jammu and Kashmir and we must appreciate the same rising above our political affiliations", Beigh said and added that the Prime Minister desired to give an important place to Jammu and Kashmir on India's map.

Beigh advised all political parties to rise above their political affiliations and support the initiatives taken by the Prime Minister for Jammu and Kashmir.

The former Deputy Chief Minister said that the Union Government headed by Narendra Modi has launched numerous schemes for the betterment of the people living in rural areas.

Beigh disassociates himself from PDP

Within 40 days after rejoining the Peoples' Democratic Party Muzaffar Hussain Beigh disassociated himself from the party.

"Nor I am not associated with PDP neither I will apply to get membership in the party", Beigh said when he was asked leadership of his party repeatedly criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Even if PDP leadership invites me to join the party, I will suggest them to think about national interest rather than personal benefits", he said.

"I got an invitation from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) for today's function so I attended the same", Beigh said.

Beigh had rejoined PDP on January 7

On the death anniversary of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed on January 7, Muzaffar Hussain Beigh along with his wife Safina Beigh rejoined the PDP in the presence of Mehbooba Mufti and other senior leaders.

Safina Beigh is chairperson of the District Development Council Baramulla.

After rejoining the PDP, Beigh said that he had never left PDP.

"I was inactive in politics for quite some time but I'm still associated with the party. I did not quit the party. The relation between me and PDP is like a single soul," Beigh, had stated after paying tributes to Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

On January 7, Beigh stated that his two daughters are the biggest supporters of Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti

On February 12, Beigh was at the forefront of hailing the historic decision of the Centre to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Pahari Ethnic Group.

Beigh along with his wife Safina Baig, who is Chairperson, of District Development Council Baramulla, was leading the 120-member delegation of the Pahari community that met with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan on February 12.

Beigh had resigned from PDP in November 2020

Co-founder of PDP Muzaffar Hussain Beigh had resigned from the party on November 14, 2020. Beigh had charged the incumbent leadership of the party with surrendering before other constituents of the Peoples' Alliance of Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

Beigh had submitted his resignation when PDP allied with the partners of PAGD to contest the elections of the DDC.

Had joined the Peoples Conference in 2021

Within months of resigning from the PDP, Muzaffar Hussain Beigh joined the Peoples Conference headed by Sajad Gani Lone.

Lone visited the residence of Beigh and invited him the join the Peoples' Conference which was formed by late Abdul Gani Lone.

Beigh announced to join the party from where he started his political career.

Important to mention here that Muzaffar Hussain Beigh started his political career in the People's Conference under the leadership of Abdul Gani Lone.

After joining the People's Conference Beigh announced that it gave him immense pleasure to be a part of the party which he joined as a youth and was groomed by late Abdul Gani Lone.