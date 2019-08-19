Former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra died on Monday following cardiac arrest, his family said. He was 82.

Nitish Mishra, son of the three-time Chief Minister, told IANS: "He passed away around 9.45 a.m. following cardiac arrest."

He said his father had been ill for some time.

Mishra had been suffering from cancer and other ailments and was receiving treatment at a Delhi hospital.

Once a powerful figure for the Congress in Bihar politics, Mishra first became Chief Minister in 1975 and then returned to office in 1980 and 1989.