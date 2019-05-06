Former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary, who never fails to bring her fans on their feet and dance carefree watching her energetic performance on stage, recently got slut-shamed for flaunting her body in a mini skirt when she was unwinding after a busy day at work.

In the pictures, Sapna was seen wearing a military green shirt which she paired it with a white pencil mini skirt. Tying her hair in a pony, the Haryanvi star was seen embracing the nature and the green around her. She posed for a few photographs and looked happy being away from the world of glitz and glamour.

However, her fans, who are mostly in a habit of seeing her perform on stage wearing a traditional salwar kameez, couldn't handle the way Sapna had dressed herself while she was enjoying her 'me' time.

While some said that after getting fame and money, Sapna has forgotten her Haryanvi sanskar, some told her that she looks better in traditional dresses than something like these.

In March, speculations of Sapna joining the congress and contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Mathura seat against veteran actor Hema Malini of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started doing the rounds. Her photograph with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had gone viral on the internet. Another photograph also surfaced in which Sapna was seen signing some papers. But the Haryanvi artiste rubbished the rumours and said that the viral photograph was an old one.

"I have not joined the Congress party. The photograph with Priyanka Gandhi is an old one. I have met her several times before. I am not going to campaign for any political party," Sapna had told reporters during a press conference in New Delhi in March.

"When I will join politics, I will come out in the open," she had added.