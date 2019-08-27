Arshi Khan will now feature in an item song titled Chammak Challo for upcoming Bollywood movie "Raham Dil Qatil", which has been produced by Mukesh Malhotra and directed by Sandeep Kumar. Raju Shabana choreographed her.

"I'm excited as this is for the first time I'm doing an item number for Bollywood movie. My fans will be happy to see me entertain them. Soon, I will have more such upcoming projects," Arshi said in her statement.

Apart from Arshi Khan, the movie stars Shahbaz Khan, Gurlin Chopra ,Zuber K. Khan, Vaibhav Mathur,Manoj Tiger , Satish Sharma, Varsha Sharma ,Sikandar Khan and Asrani.

Arshi Khan is known for Bigg Boss and television shows like Ishq Mein Marjawan and Savitri Devi College & Hospital.