The Supreme Court on Thursday, May 30, struck down the state's decision to introduce 10 percent quota for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in postgraduate medical courses in Maharashtra.

The decision was denied by the court for the academic year 2019-20, as the ordinance was passed by the government after the admission process had already begun. The court's decision will be affecting at least 25 EWS candidates.

On another statement, the court suggested that the Medical Council of India could have created more seats rather than giving away the presently available seats. The order was passed keeping in mind the balance and claim of equity which might be a problem in the later stage.

The court lastly clarified its decision stating that the EWS was not applicable to the existing seats in medical courses in the state.

(With inputs from IANS)