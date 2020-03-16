The TV hottie Parth Samthaan enjoys a huge fan following. Girls drool over him and his romantic chocolate boy image as Anurag Basu in is winning our hearts in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Born in Mumbai, Parth's road to success wasn't easy. He gave several auditions, got rejected and then bagged roles slowly and steadily. Not only was his professional life a struggle. His personal life grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons at the very start of his career.

Parth Samthaan's aka the romantic casanova of telly town has been linked with each and every co-star he has worked with, be it Niti Taylor from Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan to his Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star, Erica Jennifer Fernandes and many more. But did you know that Parth was apparently dating now Bollywood's diva, Disha Patani?

As per media reports, Disha Patani and Parth Samthaan were seeing each other for over a year and everything was going well between the two. One fine day Disha called off her relationship with Parth. No, not because of her stardom or she found solace in Tiger Shroff.

Disha found out some evidence of her then-boyfriend, Parth dating Ace Of Space host, Vikas Gupta and since then things went haywire between them. Though time and again Parth had refuted linkup rumours with Vikas. However, it was Ekta Kapoor who had once confirmed of them being in a relationship. Shocking isn't it?

Close friend Ekta Kapoor had once shared about Parth Samthaan and Vikas Gupta's dating with a leading portal, "Vikas and Parth were close to each other and were in a relationship. Parth has accused Vikas of touching him inappropriately on December 7, 2013, and 20 days later, he was with Vikas holidaying in Bangkok! I know because I was also there to bring in the New Year. I have seen several videos of him professing his love for Vikas."

After which in the year 2016 Vikas Gupta opened up about the rumours surrounding his and Parth Samthaan's alleged relationship. Bigg Boss 11's 'mastermind' contestant was then quoted as saying, "Parth used my fame and stronghold in the industry to make a mark and gain popularity.

I am not sure exactly why but it looks like from the latest turn of events he has been trying to extort money, gain publicity and threatening me to get rid of the past. He and his legal consultants thought I would be easy bait. They thought I will never come out in open. "

Adding further Vikas said, "But they were wrong. When the cops sent me a summon, I showed them all the proofs and negated each and every complaint of Parth. They agreed and let me go. That's why I am here today giving this interview."

"I thank God that I was wise enough to keep proofs with me (which I will reveal in time to come), or else an innocent man would have been incarcerated because someone wanted a front-page article on a paper."

"Had I molested Parth on December then why did he go partying with me later that month? Would you party with a molester? He is a liar." About his relationship with Parth, Vikas had added, "I don't want to talk about the nature of the relationship at this point of time. neither I nor Parth has any obligation to talk about our personal life.

"I don't need to answer anyone, I don't care. But if legalities demand, I will open up, not before that. But I and Parth were very close and I shared a very cordial and warm relationship with him."

A day after Vikas gave his interview in 2016, Parth had revealed that he is 'straight' and is looking for a girlfriend to an online portal. This is what he had shared, "I am very much straight. Aap mere ko kisi ladki ko kiss karne ko bolo, main full passion ke saath karunga . However, I respect people of different sexual orientations. An individual's sexual preference should be respected. I am straight and hoping to find a girlfriend soon (laughs)."

All well, that ends well, things are sorted between the two and nowadays we see Parth and Vikas hanging out together as buddies and posting pictures with each other on Instagram.

On the personal front, Vikas Gupta is single, Disha Patani is allegedly dating Tiger Shroff and Parth Samthaan was rumoured to be dating his Kasauti co-star, Erica Jennifer Fernandes.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay