Before Meghan Markle became a princess and duchess and found love in Prince Harry, the former Duchess of Sussex was much in love with a Hollywood biggie. It was in 2004 when Meghan had met her former husband, Trevor Engelson. Although the details of their meeting are still unknown, it is said that the two hit it off immediately.

Trevor, who is 5 years older to Meghan, was an established Hollywood producer at the time. He has worked on many movies like 'Remember me', 'License to Wed', and 'All About Steve'. Meghan, on the other hand, was just beginning her career. Sparks flew and the two started dating. The two dated for 7 years before tying the knot in 2011 in a low-key wedding ceremony in Jamaica.

But only two years later, the couple divorced in 2013. In fact, it was Meghan who filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. The two have never really spoken about each other directly, but Meghan did post a cryptic message on her blog back then, that seemed to be aimed at Trevor. The actress wrote, "I no longer spend a single minute on those who lie or want to manipulate. I decided not to coexist anymore with pretence, hypocrisy, dishonesty and cheap praise."

The reason for their divorce

The reasons for their divorce are unclear. But some speculate that it was because she was cast as Rachel in the hit TV show, 'Suits' which was filmed in Toronto. With Trevor in Los Angeles, the distance created a rift between the two.

In a surprising revelation, Royal biographer, Andrew Mortan wrote in his book, that Trevor was in fact unaware of Meghan's decision to head for splitsville. Mortan revealed that Meghan mailed his engagement ring to Trevor and did not even discuss things face to face.

Mortan insinuated that her rising career was the reason for the divorce, "While she saw her star rising, her husband's career was treading water. He further added, "Even at a distance of five years, he can barely contain his anger."

Meghan is now happily married to Prince Harry and has recently moved to Los Angeles. We will have to wait and watch to see if the exes ever meet again.