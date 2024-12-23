Monali Thakur is one of the most melodious and prolific singers of our country. The diva was performing at her concert in Varanasi when she decided to quit the show mid way and walk out. Monali was upset with the infrastructure and whole management. She didn't mince her words while calling out the event managers for the shabby arrangements.

Fear of injury

A news website named Daliss News shared the video. Monali said that she and her team were excited to perform in Varanasi but said that the infrastructure and the stage were so bad that they could injure their ankles.

"I am disheartened that my team and I were so excited to perform here. Let's not talk about the infrastructure and its condition, as that is the management's responsibility. I can't explain what they have done to the stage just so they can steal money," she said during the concert.

Monali loses cool

The National Award-winning singer further said that even though her troop has been asking her to calm down, it was a decision she had to take.

"Time and again, I've said that I could injure my ankle here. My dancers have been telling me to calm down, but everything was a mess. We were trying because I am answerable to you all, and you come for me, right? So, you will hold me accountable for all of this," she added.

Walks out

However, Monali claimed that the management and the infrastructure were so poor and shabby that she was left with no other option but to walk away.

"I hope I grow so big that I can take all the responsibility myself and never have to rely on any Tom, Dick, and Harry who are such useless, unethical, and irresponsible to begin with. I sincerely apologise that we have to shut down this show, but I am going to come back for sure. And I hope I can give you a much better event than this. So, forgive us," she concluded in the video.