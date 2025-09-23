French President Emmanuel Macron found himself in an unexpected situation when U.S. police temporarily detained him in New York City. This occurred shortly after his address at the United Nations headquarters, where he announced France's recognition of the State of Palestine. The delay was caused by President Donald Trump's motorcade passing through the city, a common occurrence that often disrupts traffic.

As Macron left the UN building, a police officer informed him, "I'm sorry, Mr. President, everything is blocked right now," indicating the arrival of Trump's convoy. This brief interaction was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media platforms, shared widely by outlets such as Brut.

In an attempt to resolve the situation, Macron reportedly called Trump, joking, "Guess what, I'm waiting in the street because everything is blocked for you."

Despite the delay, the street was eventually cleared, albeit only for pedestrians, compelling Macron to continue his phone conversation with Trump while navigating the streets on foot towards the French Embassy. For New Yorkers, it was an unusual sight to witness the French President walking the streets without the typical heavy security detail.

During his impromptu stroll, Macron engaged with the public, pausing for selfies and photos with onlookers. One individual even went so far as to kiss him on the forehead, as reported by La Depeche.

This incident not only highlighted the unpredictability of diplomatic engagements but also underscored Macron's personal charm and approachability. He managed to turn a potentially frustrating situation into a moment of public engagement.

The backdrop to this incident is the broader geopolitical landscape, particularly the ongoing tensions in the Middle East. France's recognition of Palestinian statehood is part of a larger international movement, with 156 nations now acknowledging Palestine as a state. This decision follows a series of similar recognitions by other countries and comes in the wake of significant military operations by Israel in Gaza and the West Bank, which have drawn widespread criticism and resulted in numerous casualties.