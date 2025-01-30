Everyone must make sincere efforts to build Gandhi's India: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appealed on Thursday that everyone must make sincere efforts to build Gandhi's India.

Speaking to the media after garlanding Bapu's statue at Vidhana Soudha on his death anniversary, he said: "Mahatma Gandhi believed that India was a land of villages and that national progress was possible through rural development.

Mahatma Gandhi's ideals remain relevant even today, Siddaramaiah said, adding that his life was a message, and his struggle-filled journey continues to be an inspiration.

Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948.

In 1924, Mahatma Gandhi presided over the Congress session in Belagavi. To mark the centenary of that session, the Congress Working Committee meeting was held in Belagavi, and on January 21, a statue of Gandhi was unveiled at Suvarna Soudha, followed by a public gathering with the slogan Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan.

Meanwhile, expressing grief over the loss of lives in Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Siddaramaiah confirmed the deaths of four people from Belagavi in a stampede.

He assured that an air ambulance has been arranged to bring back the injured, and senior officials from Belagavi will oversee their return.

Additionally, discussions will be held with district ministers regarding necessary relief measures, he informed.

In the morning, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge paid floral tributes to the great leader at the Gandhi Memorial, Raj Ghat.

"The power of truth, non-violence and fearlessness can shake the roots of even the biggest empire – the entire world takes inspiration from his ideals. Hundreds of salutations to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma, our Bapu on his Martyrdom Day," his post in Hindi read.

Terming Mahatma Gandhi as the nation's guiding light, Congress President Kharge said "his ideas of 'Satya', 'Ahimsa', 'Sarvodaya' and 'Sarva Dharma' 'Sambhava' continue to light our path".

(With inputs from IOANS)