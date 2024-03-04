Deepika Padukone is breaking the internet with her looks from Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities. From looking bold and beautiful in black gown to winning the fashion game with her jungle safari outfit; the diva has been setting some major trends. And, her latest look, where she looks ravishing in a red saree, has made millions skip a heartbeat.

Netizens ask DP for front pose

Deepika Padukone has now shared several pictures from Radhika and Anant's hastakshar ceremony. The mommy-to-be looked divine in a red saree. However, in all the pictures that DP has shared from the event, she can be seen posing with her back towards the camera. And netizens seem to have grown tired of the same pose now.

"Now everyone knows you're pregnant...face the world. I am so done with your back poses!" wrote a user. "Enough with back poses be confident bro," another user wrote. "GIRL I think you can turn now Anyways SLAY Queen," a social media user commented. "Isn't she going to change her pose?? Now tht the world knows," another social media user asked.

However, there were many who chose to overlook her pose and complimented her style. "Deepika's saree collection is divine," read a comment. "Nothing better than a classic bandhani," another comment read. "She slays saree look," was one more of the comments. "Those eyes, that face, that glow," read another one of the comments.

Deepika's pregnancy

It has just been a week since Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy news to the world. Deepika has always expressed her fondness towards kids and had once said that she would love to have three children hopping around the house but also hoped to be able to get back to work and maintain a good balance between both.