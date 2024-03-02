There are two things every movie goer loves; celebrity weddings and celebrity pregnancies. So it doesn't come as a surprise that social media has been buzzing with excitement and joy ever since Deepika Padukone announced her pregnancy. Deepika and Ranveer have been married for over five years now and their fans and followers were eagerly waiting for the couple to share some good news.

Deepika - Ranveer attend Anant - Radhika pre-wedding ceremony

And as soon as Deepika and Ranveer announced to the world of their little bundle of joy arriving in September, it seemed like the whole nation had erupted in a sense of euphoria. The power couple is now in Jamnagar attending the pre-wedding festivities of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. And their pictures from the event is breaking the event.

Reactions

"Classic beauty," a user wrote. "The pregnancy glow is real," another user wrote. "The genes the baby will inherit," a social media user commented. "Hot mumma," another social media user wrote. "Power couple's power baby on the way," read a comment. "She is glowing," another comment read. "Radiating beauty," was one more of the comments. "Is it just me or is pregnancy really suiting deepika," was another one of the comments on the picture.

For a while now, Deepika and Ranveer had been speaking about having a baby and being ready for it. If I was not an actor I don't know what I would have been doing. But hopefully with some children around. Three little kids, scuttling about. Hopefully, be working enough to take them to shoots. Have a happy family. And at the same time, still doing what I am doing," the Singham Again actress had once said in an interview.