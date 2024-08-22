Shilpa Shinde is dealing with a variety of emotions on Khatron Ke Khiladi. The Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress is giving a tough competition to her fellow contestants on the adventure-based reality show. It was just a few days back that Shilpa had said how everyone had cornered Asim Riaz and were poking him.

And now, Shilpa has accused Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Aditi Sharma of ignoring her during a task. The trio performed a water-based stunt recently. While the trio failed to perform it to perfection, the host asked their to share their experience of performing it. Shilpa then said that the two of them ignored her and added that it wasn't that she couldn't have done it perfectly.

Shilpa breaks silence

"Sabne mujhe ignore kiya. Mujhe ye pata chala. Aisa nahi ke koi kar nahi sakta na. Mujhe aisa feel hua ked ono coordinate kar rahe thhe but wo pani ke andar thoda rukna, thoda sa time lagta hai. Us cheez ko samajhne ke liye. Aisa nahi hai ke koi kar nahi sakta hai. Nimrit, you guys are saying I am not strong. I am mentally. (Everyone ignored me, I realised. Its not that people can't do it. I felt they both coordinated but it took me some time to understand)," Shilpa Shinde told the host.

Jackie Shroff tries the stunt

This led to an ugly verbal spat between the trio. Rohit then praised Shilpa Shinde and Krishna Shroff for their underwater performance and how they played for their teams. Jackie Shroff also took to social media to praise Shilpa and Krishna. He went underwater and swam from one end of the pool to the other. He later came out and said that, "Shilpa, Krishna maan liya tum logon ko ustad!" (You did phenomenal)