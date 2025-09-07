Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav recently delivered a powerful speech, emphasizing the significance of the 2027 elections in Uttar Pradesh. He described these elections as a crucial turning point for the state, where voters will have the opportunity to restore socialism and protect democratic values. Yadav expressed confidence that the electorate would choose to remove the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through democratic means, thereby safeguarding the Constitution, ensuring reservations, and controlling inflation.

Yadav's critique of the BJP extended to the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms. He argued that the GST system, initially promised as a simple and fair mechanism, has failed to deliver on its promises. According to Yadav, the numerous amendments to the GST laws indicate a lack of effectiveness, and he questioned who truly benefited from these reforms. He pointed out that despite the government's assurances that GST would enhance trade, the reality has been a series of amendments and changes to tax slabs, ostensibly to provide relief to the poor.

The SP chief also highlighted the plight of traders and the poor, noting that despite nine budgets under the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, their situation has not improved. He accused the BJP of being "Swadeshi" in rhetoric but "Videshi" in practice, suggesting a disconnect between their stated economic policies and their actual impact on the ground.

GST Reforms Under Scrutiny

Yadav's criticism of the GST reforms aligns with broader concerns about the impact of these policies on the economy. Introduced in 2017, the GST was hailed as a landmark reform aimed at creating a unified tax system across the country. However, its implementation has been fraught with challenges, including multiple amendments and changes to tax rates. Critics argue that the GST has disproportionately affected small traders and businesses, leading to economic hardships for certain segments of the population.

In a separate incident, Yadav revealed that he had received a challan of Rs 8 lakh for overspeeding by vehicles in his convoy. He expressed skepticism about the fine, attributing it to the BJP's influence over the system.