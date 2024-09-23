Veteran actor Tanuja, mother of Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji turned 81 today. Tanuja's daughters Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji celebrated her mother's birthday, The couple took to Instagram to share a joint birthday post for their 'evergreen, crazy, beautiful' mom.

In the post, Tanuja's beautiful birthday cake featured a black-and-white photo from her early days. 'Gorgeous as ever' was written on the cake. The trio wore traditional Indian looks in the undated photo.

Kajol and Tanishaa wrote in their joint Instagram caption, "If birthdays were flowers we would have flooded the table... happy happy 81st aka 18 to our evergreen, crazy, beautiful Goddess! Love you to the moon and back momma (pink heart emojis)."

Netizens wished Tanuja a longer life and wished the veteran actor on her special day.

Recently, Tanishaa and Tanuja attended Shilpa Shetty's Ganesh Chaturthi. However, the mother-daughter duo were trolled for their revealing outfits. Tanuja had worn a backless blouse, while Taninshaa wore a low-neck outfit.

Work Front

Kajol was last seen in the web series The Trial. She will soon be seen with Kriti Sanon in Do Patti.