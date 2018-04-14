We have eaten kimchee and charred scallion burgers, Latin macho burger, chow-chow Burger and it is time we tasted the tarantula burger. Yes, tarantulas – the large, hairy spiders.

A burger restaurant in Durham, North Carolina Bull City Burger and Brewery is offering burgers with tarantula topping. The burgers contain beef patty from local, pasture-raised cows, spicy chili sauce, and an oven-roasted tarantula. However, it is not yet known if the arachnids are pasture-raised, according to the restaurant's website.

The restaurant has also set up a challenge called the "2018 Tarantula Challenge" for the month of April, which marks their annual "Exotic Meat Month" celebration. To take part in the challenge one can sign up at Bull City Burger for a ticket, which would get them in the competition. The burger costs $30. For other details, visit the website.

Maybe you are wondering what tarantulas taste like? Well, the restaurant representatives took to Twitter to answer that.

People say it tastes most like crab, or other shellfish, sometimes with a bit of a metallic-y taste. BUT, the legs, the body...each bite tastes a bit different. Best way to answer that question? Try one for yourself! — Bull City Burger (@BullCityBurger) April 9, 2018

However, if you think eating tarantulas is a rare thing, you are wrong. The arachnids are widely eaten in several Asian countries, especially Cambodia, where fried tarantulas, seasoned with salt and garlic, are considered as a delicacy. Big black tarantulas are sold in Phnom Penh city markets, according to telegraph.co.uk.

Tarantulas, which are also kept as exotic pets, can measure 4.75 inches length and can have a leg span up to 11 inches, reports the National Geographic.