Arjun Kapoor has been quite active on his social media accounts since the coronavirus lockdown has begun. From suggesting new movies to asking for recommendations from fans for shows and series. Recently, Arjun posted a video 'assembling' all the Avengers ( but through different movies) in his quirky avatar, for all his fans and followers.

He wrote, "'When the Avengers aren't Avenging' #ArjunRecommends". In the list, movies like Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) - Due Date, Chris Evans (Captain America) - Snowpiercer, Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) - Begin Again, Chris Hemsworth (Thor) - 12 Strong, Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) - Lucy, Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) - Arrival.

Being quarantined, he has been spending quality time with her sister. Arjun has been often spotted showering love on his sister, Anshula Kapoor. After the demise of their mother Mona, Arjun has been standing tall for his sister through all the thick and thins. During the lockdown as well, Anshula has been posting updates about Arjun and so has the latter.

Chachu Sanjay Kapoor spills bean about Arjun Kapoor's childhood

Today, Arjun posted a picture with Anshula which might make you nostalgic. Arjun shared a picture from their childhood where Anshula is sitting on his lap. He captioned the image and wrote, "Isolating Together since 1990. @anshulakapoor (Yes, that's a car painted on my cupboard just don't ask why) #selfisolation #quarantineandchill #partnerincrime"

There's no doubt the Arjun is looking adorable in the picture and so is Anshula but we can't help and ignore the car drawn on his cupboard. Even Arjun himself was wondering why it was drawn there. Chachu Sanjay Kapoor came to the rescue and revealed that Arjun has been crazy for cars ever since his childhood.

Referring to Arjun's question on car's drawing, Sanjay commented, "That's because u loved cars even your bed was a car ". If that's true, then fans would love to have a glimpse of that bed's photograph.