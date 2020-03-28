Katrina Kaif Arjun Kapoor is one of the closest buddies of B-Town. They are often seen goofing around each other's post. From Arjun dropping hilarious comments like Kantaben 2.0 on Katrina's image of house chores to Katrina trolling the Ishqzaade fame for 'looking fresh' in his face mask picture, this duo has been giving out major BFF goals. On social media and on various chat shows, Arjun has been also spotted teasing Katrina with something. Recently, being on lockdown, Katrina shared a snap of catching up her buddies Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, on her Instagram.

Both Arjun and Katrina make sure that they keep a tab on each other's social media updates and never fails to drop a hilarious comment. Fans love their cute banter and have been hoping to see them together on the big screen. Clearing the air around the same, Arjun revealed they might work together if they get the right script.

In the recent, Stay home and ask me a question session on Instagram, Arjun was asked by a fan that "When will you collaborate with Katrina?" To this, Arjun said, 'If the script is right and she's willing to work with him', they might be seen together. Arjun also praised Katrina's sporty nature whenever Arjun pulls her leg on or off Instagram.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar's film 'Sooryavanshi' was scheduled to hit the screens this month, but amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, it has been postponed. Arjun on the other hand, after 'Panipat', was gearing up for the release of a film opposite Parineeti Chopra. Their movie 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraaar' was supposed to be released this month only but has been delayed due to the pandemic till further notice. He will also be seen in an untitled film co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and was shooting for the same before the lockdown.