Lin Laishram enjoys a massive social media following. While there are many who can't stop drooling over her style, her looks; there are many who often put down negative comments on her body. The trolls never shy away from body shaming but this time, Lin decided to shut them up with her fierce stance on the topic of body positivity.

Lin took to social media to share her thoughts on body shaming and getting trolled over weight. The actor and entrepreneur, shared a lengthy note about not giving anyone the right to pull her down. Randeep Hooda's wife also expressed her shock over women body-shaming and passing negative comments on her weight.

Lin shocked by body shaming

"I'm shocked by women in my feed making fun of my weight. It's disheartening to see this from those who should understand the challenges we all face but to all those people: I can still rock a ramp, a photoshoot, even overweight, and I refuse to fit into your narrow expectations," she wrote in her Instagram stories.

Lin's take on body positivity

"Don't let your negativity make the saying "women are women's worst enemy" true. let's support and uplift each other instead. #womensupportingwomen #bodypositivity #selflove," Lin further added. In another lengthy note on body positivity. In her post she emphasized on the importance of the inner appearance rather than the outer look. She also asked everyone to let go of the numbers on the scale and just embrace one's body.

"When we embrace body positivity, we create space for self-love, confidence, and true happiness. We give ourselves permission to enjoy life without the constant pressure to change who we are. And most importantly, we learn that our value is inherent, not conditional on how we look," she concluded.