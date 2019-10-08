Shah Rukh Khan recently interacted with his fans with #AskSRK session on Twitter, where the actor made some interesting comments.

While all his fans are waiting for him to announce his upcoming Bollywood movie, one person asked if Shah Rukh is going to be a part of Dhoom 4. "Sir Suna Hai Aap Dhoom 4 Kar Rahe Ho, Kya Ye Sach Hai..? #AskSRK (Sir, I heard you are going to do Dhoom 4. Is it true?)," tweeted the fan.

The actor replied to the tweet saying that he is also aware of the rumour. However, he neither confirmed it nor denied the rumour. "Maine bhi suna hai. Tumhein kuch aur khabar mile toh dena (Even I have heard it. If you get some other news, let me know)," the superstar wrote.

As SRK has been away from the big screen for quite some time now, there have been many speculations on his next project. Nonetheless, nothing can be said for sure until the actor himself confirms.

During the #AskSRK session, the Zero actor exhibited his sportsmanship and wit as well. When someone tried to troll him over the movie Ra One, Shah Rukh replied to the person with a humble answer.

For another question where someone asked him how he stays positive always, the witty actor replied saying, "if you have hair like mine, you can't be any other way".

Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero. Although the film was highly anticipated, the movie failed to make the expected box office collection, following which, the actor took a break from films.