Evelyn Sharma should consider herself lucky as she could leave to Australia just before the international travelling was stopped due to Coronavirus outbreak. She is enjoying her break with her family members and fiance Tushaan Bhindi.

"The month has been rough since I made just in time before the borders closed to travel to Australia. I'm glad to be back with my fiance Tushaan and our family now. I have been keeping myself busy, as I am working from home, " the actress is quoted as saying.

How she is keeping herself Busy?

She is keeping herself busy by doing multiple activities. "I feel during this time it is best to keep ourselves busy by indulging in activities that make us happy. I have been able to get back to gardening and have been growing my own vegetable garden. I also discovered that this is the best time for me to dedicate myself to scriptwriting!" Evelyn Sharma added.

The actress considers this as a gold time of her life as the break has given time to spend with her loved ones. "As an actor, I have always been on the move and travelling so often that I often lose some alone-time with my family. I am glad I get to be in one place for a while and enjoy the time I have to myself and my family here. It is the best way to bond and make beautiful new memories together," she claims.

On the work front, the actress, who was last seen in Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho, is acting in X-Ray The Inner Image.