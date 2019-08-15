Director Venkat Ramji's Telugu movie Evaru starring Regina Cassandra, Adivi Sesh and Naveen Chandra has receved positive review and rating from celebs, critics and audience around the world.

Evaru is a crime thriller drama film and Abburi Ravi has written the script and dialogues for the movie, which has been produced by Pearl V Potluri, Param V Potluri and Kevin Anne under the banner PVP Cinema. The flick has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 1.58 hour.

Evaru movie story: The film is about rape victim Sameera (Regina), who is charged with the murder of top rank police officer Ashok (Naveen Chandra). When her husband does not help her, Sameera decides to deal with the case herself and she shells out big bucks on corrupt cop Vikram (Adivi Sesh) to help her. As he delves deeper, Vikram finds the case spiralling into a dark tale filled with unexpected surprises.

Evaru movie review live updates:

vennela kishore @vennelakishore

#Evaru ..From beginning to the end it completely took over my mind with its sharp twists. .Engaging n Engrossing..was tuned n glued to the screen not wanting to miss out on what is being presented.. I thought I had it all figured out, but.... @AdiviSesh wala punch

Eesha Rebba @YoursEesha

#Evaru is Thrilling! Suspenseful!!Gripping!!! Absolutely Enjoyable. Loved It.. It's a hattrick 4 @AdiviSesh n @reginacassandra is fab congrats n all da best 2 entire team @ramjivv @Naveenc212 @murlisharma72 @abburiravi @SricharanPakala @Garrybh88@Vamsi_P1988 @PVPCinema

Mahi Vraghav @MahiVraghav

#Evaru is engaging and interesting. Got enough twists to hold for a thriller and the climax has the right emotional touch. Congratulations @PrasadVPotluri @PVPCinema @AdiviSesh @ReginaCassandra

Sundeep Kishan @sundeepkishan

Mr.Goodachari @AdiviSesh how...how I say..and every single time @ReginaCassandra papa this is your best performance to date and you looked @Naveenc212 soo happy for you ra..fab work in the film.. @PVPCinema congrats guys ❤️#Ramji #Evaru

Madhura Sreedhar Reddy @madhurasreedhar

Just watched a breathtaking and top notch thriller #Evaru. Amazing performance by @AdiviSesh. U make us very proud with every movie. Great stuff from @ReginaCassandra and @Naveenc212 . Hearty congratulations @PVPCinema and director @ramjivv. ✌️

idlebrain jeevi @idlebrainjeevi

Have watched both #TheInvisibleGuest & #Badla. And liked both of them equally well. #Evaru is another adaptation. Indianizes a bit by adding drama and climax twist is good. It will be liked more by the people who haven't seen the original. A different thriller by Sesh, PVP &team!

