The tense situation in Ukraine amid the "full-scale invasion" by Russian forces has built up a lot of anxiety for civilians. Amid escalating tensions, civil unrest and mounting casualties, India is trying to make best alternate arrangements to evacuate its citizens stranded in the foreign land.

Since the Ukrainian airspace is closed in order to airlift stranded Indians in Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is sending its international teams in neighbouring countries to the rescue. MEA India announced that its teams from Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania are reaching adjoining land borders with Ukraine to assist with the evacuation.

Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson for MEA India, shared contact details of officials from different MEA teams for Indian nationals in Ukraine to contact near the respective border points.

MEA teams evacuating Indians in Ukraine

Find the necessary details below:

Hungary Team on its way to Zahony border post opposite Uzhhorod in Zakarpattia Oblast of Ukraine

Contact details below:

S Ramji [ Mobile: +36305199944 / Whatsapp: +917395983990 ] Ankur [ Mobile & Whatsapp: +36308644597 ] Mohit Nagpal [ Mobile: +36302286566 / Whatsapp: +918950493059 ]

Poland Team on its way to Krakowiec land border with Ukraine

Pankaj Garg [ Mobile: +48660460814 / +48606700105 ]

Slovak Republic Team on its way to Vysne Nemecke land border with Ukraine

Manoj Kumar [ Mobile: +421908025212 ] Ivan Kozinka [ Mobile: +421908458724 ]

Romania Team on its way to Suceava land border with Ukraine

Gaushul Ansari [ Mobile: +40731347728 ] Uddeshya Priyadarshi [ Mobile: +40724382287 ] Andra Harionov [ Mobile: +40763528454 ] Marius Sima [ Mobile: +40722220823 ]

Besides, Indian nationals are also advised to closely monitory the embassy's website and social media for updates. They can also contact the active helpline numbers as listed below:

+38 0997300483 +38 0997300428 +38 0933980327 +38 0635917881 +38 0935046170

Face situation with fortitude

Earlier, Indian Ambassador to Ukraine on Thursday reaching out to stranded Indian nationals, said the situation is highly tense and very uncertain and this of course is causing a lot of anxiety. The air space is closed, railway schedules are in a flux and roads are crammed, he said requesting everyone to stay calm and face the situation with fortitude. Partha Satpathy, Indian Ambassador to Ukraine, said, "I am reaching out to you from Kiev. Today early morning, we all woke up with the news that Ukraine is under attack."

He urged Indian nationals to please stay wherever they are, in their familiar locations. "Those who are in transit, please return to your familiar places of habitation. Those who are stranded here in Kiev, please get in touch with your friends and colleagues in Kiev, universities and other community members, so that you can temporarily lodge there," he said.