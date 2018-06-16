As Muslims across the world celebrate Eid ul-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, on June 16, thousands of people gathered in Birmingham to offer Eid namaz. The crowd was a record-breaking number of around 1.4 lakh people.

Birmingham celebration was organised by Green Lane Masjid and Community Centre (GLMCC) and it is called the "largest-ever Eid celebrations" in Europe.

People from all walks of life gathered at Small Heath Park in the British city not to only offer prayers but also to enjoy food, fairground rides and other festivities, reported Birmingham Updates.

"We've been working for months with five local Mosques and our charity partner Human Appeal to organise the community for a memorable day of prayer, games and fun," a GLMCC spokesperson said, as reported.

Pictures and videos of the massive gathering have been going viral on social media. The month-long fasting month of Ramadan, as mentioned earlier, ends with people coming together to celebrate with near and dear ones on Eid ul-Fitr come together to celebrate with near and dear ones. They exchange gifts, blessing, and good wishes and enjoy a grand meal.

Ramadan month is considered the most sacred month of the year for Muslims as Prophet Mohammed, according to Vox, said: "When the month of Ramadan starts, the gates of heaven are opened and the gates of hell are closed and the devils are chained."

