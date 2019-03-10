An Ethiopian Airlines flight with 157 people on board, crashed en route from Addis Ababa to Nairobi on Sunday. The flight, ET302, dropped from radar six minutes after departure from Addis Ababa.

According to Associated Press, it crashed near the town of Bishoftu, 62 kilometres southeast of Addis Ababa.

Sad day for Kenya and Ethiopia today. Let's pray for the victims and families affected. Hard times gonna pass. Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 dropped off the radar 6mins after departure from Addis Ababa

A spokesperson confirmed that the crash happened at 8.44 am (East Africa Time). The jet was a brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 - delivered to the airline just four months ago.

"The Office of the PM, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express its deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning," the office of Ethiopian Prime Minister tweeted.