Bollywood's Angelina Jolie as she is often referred to, yes we are talking about Esha Gupta who leaves no stone unturned in entertaining her fans on social media by posting her hot and sexy pictures flaunting her curvaceous body or at times giving a sneak peek into her daily routine.

Recently the Rustom actress shared a picture on her Instagram handle wearing a white bikini with golden strap slip-on. Her messy hair made the picture look even more sultry. The actress seemed to have shared this picture from her bedroom and we just can't take our eyes off this sexy siren.

On Instagram, Esha Gupta shared a picture of herself giving fans a view from her bedroom. Sharing the picture, she captioned it, "It rained on my parade(literally)." The picture features Esha striking a sexy pose as she clicks a selfie with her phone. In the picture, the actress manages to steal the show with her sultry body and looks equally jaw-dropping as well.

Meanwhile, as Esha Gupta is busy looking bewitching in her pictures, Ayushmann Khurrana has liked her picture whereas his wife Tahira Kashyap replied to the picture of the actress. Commenting on the picture, Tahira wrote, "Woaaahhhx1000," along with a fire emoji. Apart from Tahira, many fans left comments like hot and sexy on the picture of Esha.

Esha Gupta raises temperature

In a couple of monochrome photos, Esha exhibited her assets, with expressions that further add to the hotness. She also posted a bikini picture recently from Dubai. But her latest photo took the mercury level to a different level.

A lingerie-clad Esha is seen chilling in a pool, again in a black and white image. This picture received a huge response from people, who cannot stop praising her hot quotient.

Although these pictures are no less, Esha had raised the bar much higher some months ago, when she had posed nude for a photo shoot. She was seen covering her assets with some items in the aesthetically clicked pictures, but those were bold enough to make many headlines.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in One Day: Justice Delivered co-starring with Anupam Kher. She also featured in the 2019 multi-starrer Total Dhamaal.