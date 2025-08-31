Popular actor Esha Deol's ex-husband, Bharat Takhtani, has found love again and made his relationship Instagram official, nearly two years after his divorce from Esha.

Bharat introduced his new partner, Meghna Lakhani Talreja, with a heartfelt Instagram story. The photo, which quickly caught attention online, was captioned, "Welcome to my family", along with the hashtag #ItsOfficial. Meghna also shared a picture with Bharat from their vacation in Spain. In the photo, the couple can be seen smiling with their arms around each other near the Origen de las Carreteras Radiales plaque in Madrid. Captioning it, Meghna wrote: "The journey starts here" with infinity, heart, and evil eye emojis, further confirming their relationship.

However, the news drew mixed reactions online, with some netizens trolling Bharat for moving on "too soon," just two months after his separation.

Who is Meghna Lakhani?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Meghna Lakhani is the founder of One Modern World, a UAE-based company established in 2019. The business focuses on premium sustainable products, packaging consulting services, and eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastics.

Her educational journey includes studying at The Sixth Form College, Colchester, completing a Bachelor's degree in Arts and Promotion at the University of the Arts, London, and later earning an MBA from IE Business School.

Meghna Lakhani's Journey: From Aviation to Entrepreneurship

Meghna began her career in 2007 in the aviation industry as a sales manager with Jet Airways, later serving as the Regional LATAM Manager at Emirates. In 2015, she transitioned to VFS Global, where she worked as General Manager of Business Development.

Her entrepreneurial journey started in 2018 when she co-founded Sisimol, a sustainable fashion marketplace in Spain. She later launched ventures such as MTL Worldwide and Optas App.

Currently, Meghna is not only the founder of One Modern World but also serves as the Head of Sales at PVG OOKA.

Esha announced the separation

The couple had announced their separation last year with an official statement on their respective social media handles. Their statement read: "We have mutually & amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children are and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected throughout. Thank you, Esha Deol & Bharat Takhtani."

Previously talking about her bond with her ex-husband after their separation, Esha Deol told Mamaraazzi, "I don't like to think of myself as a single mother because I don't behave like one nor do I let the other person behave that way with me. It's just that in life, sometimes, due to certain things, roles change. And if it doesn't work out in a certain equation of what two people were at one point, you must take it upon you, especially when you have children, the two mature individuals must take it upon themselves to work out in another dynamic but keep the unit together for the sake of the children. And that's exactly what Bharat and I do."