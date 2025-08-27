It's been just two days since Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, and the house is already witnessing heated arguments and fights. From mud-slinging to petty poking and even quarrels over daily rations, the contestants have turned volatile in less than a week.

Contestants of Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss Season 19 are: Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, Amaal Mallik, and Tanya Mittal, among others.

Among the pool of celebrities, it's spiritual content creator Tanya Mittal who has grabbed headlines. Viral clips circulating on social media show Tanya demanding to be addressed as "boss" instead of by her name, while also boasting about her bodyguards.

The first video featured Tanya with co-contestants Kunickaa Sadanand and Mridul Tiwari. In the clip, Kunickaa told Mridul not to call any other female contestant "ma'am" apart from her. Tanya immediately interrupted, insisting that she, too, should be addressed as ma'am, adding that everyone at home calls her boss, and she doesn't like being called by her name.

She said, "Mujhe toh ma'am bolo, mujhe boss hi bolte hain sab log. I don't like it that people are calling me by name."

The second video featured Tanya with Ashnoor Kaur, Nagma Mirajkar, and Zeishan Quadri, where she flaunted her high security and well-trained bodyguards. She even claimed they had saved lives at the Kumbh Mela. Tanya said, "My bodyguards saved 100 people in Kumbh Mela, even saved the police, and that's why I ended up here. So my bodyguards are well-trained. I haven't got any threats yet, but I can't wait to get one and then keep security. This has been going on in my family for a long time; everyone had security. We like having PSOs and staff."

Later, Tanya was also seen speaking about co-contestant Ashnoor Kaur, recalling her life in Gwalior while bragging about herself. She soon expressed irritation towards Ashnoor and strongly reacted, which didn't sit well with netizens. Many felt Tanya was unnecessarily creating drama.

Social media reacted strongly:

A user wrote, "She is so delusional and full of herself."

Another mentioned, "That one self-obsessed and egoistic girl."

The third one mentioned, "This lady is an attention-seeker... always showing off."

The fourth user mentioned, "The way she's putting other girls down just to shine is so annoying."

A section of users even compared her to actress Urvashi Rautela, with comments like:

A user claimed, "Urvashi Rautela 2.0."

Who is Tanya Mittal?

Born on September 27, 2000, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Tanya Mittal wears many hats. She is a social media influencer, model, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and winner of Miss Asia Tourism 2018. At just 19, she launched her entrepreneurial journey and has since built a reputation as both a social media star and a businesswoman.