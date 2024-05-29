Esha Deol might have made only one appearance on Koffee with Karan but it was worth remembering. Not only was she quite pally with Kareena Kapoor back then but she was also paired with Shahid Kapoor as the co-guest on the episode. Over the years, KWK has not only gained cult status but has also become a source for fashion content, where a lot is written and talked about, including who wore what.

Esha has now revealed that Karan Johar was shocked to see her in a salwar kameez. Esha said that she was mindful of the fact that her father, Dharmendra, watches the show and thus dressed up accordingly. Esha said that for her, the chat session was fun and spotaneous. And keeping her father's sentiments in mind, she got a suit designed by Rocky.

KJo shocked to see her attire for KWK

"I have to go back and watch that interview because I don't really remember what I said. I remember it being a fun, spontaneous interview and the main thing I remember is also that I wore a salwar-kurta and Karan (Johar) was like (shows amused expression) and I was like, 'Maybe dad watches this, I better be well dressed'. So I made Rocky (celebrity fashion designer Rocky S) make a salwar-kurta for me," Esha told India Today.

Separation from Bharat Takhtani

The Dhoom actress also said that she doesn't stand up all the self-reflective things she spoke about back then and she feels she is a different person today. Dharmendra and Hema Malini's daughter shocked her fans and followers by announcing separation from husband, Bharat Takhtani.

"We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We'd appreciate our privacy is respected," their statement read.