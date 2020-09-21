Early on Monday morning, an explosion in Malayattoor, Kerala left two labourers dead at the quarry. The police are looking into what caused the explosion, as it is suspected that stored explosives caused the blast.

The two migrant workers were killed in their sleep after the explosion which took place at 3 am in the morning.

Stored explosives suspected to have caused blast

In the blast that occurred, the migrant labourers killed were identified as 38-year-old Periyanna and 34-year-old Naga. They had been employed at the quarry in Malayattoor, in Kerala's Ernakulam district. One of the labourers hailed from Tamil Nadu and the other from Karnataka the police told local media.

The blast is suspected to have been caused by stored gunpowder in a nearby building. This was close to the crusher in Illithodu. The two labourers inside were dead in the explosion that followed.

The labourers' bodies are being shifted to a private hospital in Angamaly. The second body was charred and now being shifted to the hospital. The Kaladi police are investigating how much of the explosives were stored and if they were stored beyond permissible limits.

Further details of the investigation are awaited.