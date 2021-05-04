The key Indian equity indices gave up their major gains on Tuesday morning to trade marginally higher amid a volatile trade session.

Around 10.10 a.m., Sensex was trading at 48,791.31, higher by 72.79 points or 0.15 per cent from its previous close of 48,718.52.

It opened at 48,881.63 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 48,996.53 and a low of 48,521.85 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,655.35, higher by 21.20 points or 0.14 per cent from its previous close.

Healthy buying was witnessed in oil and gas and metal stocks.

The gainers on the Sensex were State Bank of India, ONGC and Kotak Mahindra Bank, while the major losers were Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever and HDFC.