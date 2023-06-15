If you are an avid social media user and often watch the news during prime time then you must have come across a video of a news anchor from a reputed channel reporting live on Cyclone Biparjoy. However, the journalist covering the natural calamity in the most dramatic way has cringed the internet.

The news anchor from Republic Channel during prime time was seen reporting from a studio with an umbrella. Not just this, she was also seen enacting in the studio and swaying just like a wind flow.

The anchor was reporting in Hindi with a red umbrella while live reporting said, "Ye dekhiye is waqt Dwarka pahunch chuke hain...Gujarat ke Dwarka mein itni tezzi se hawayein chal rahi hain ki khada hona, bolna bhi mushkil ho raha hai" (At this time we have reached Dwakra, and the weather here is quite windy, it's difficult to stand).

Her over-dramatic anchoring has irked netizens. In fact, a few eagle-eyed netizens also pointed out that the video which is being played in the background is of Hurricane Ian in Florida and not Cyclone Biparjoy.

As soon as the telecast was over, netzines thronged to social media and slammed the channel and anchor for unethical journalism.

Shame on you Republic has been trending since then.

A user on Twitter mentioned, "Are you serious..? Like what is this It's really pathetic and annoying the way Indian TV reporters reporting the incoming cyclone in India from their studio shame on.."

Epitome of overacting

The reporter is reporting the incoming cyclone from her studio holding an umbrella and with a video of Florida hurricane

#ShameOnRepublicMedia pic.twitter.com/mT0qeji5I3 — S (@shamshadshkh) June 15, 2023

It's high time the Indian TV should reconsider their reporting techniques. It's unbelievable how a reporter holding an umbrella and with video of Florida hurricane reporting of incoming cyclone in India shame onpic.twitter.com/lUsJyOtcnu #RepublicDramaCompany — Rs Aman Pandit (@AmanPan18323768) June 15, 2023

Another mentioned, " An Indian TV reporter reporting the incoming cyclone in India from her TV studio, holding an umbrella and with the video of a Florida hurricane. No shame left in Indian media!"

The third one even cited that the video, which is being played in the background, is of Hurricane Ian in Florida.

This is so depressing to watch; the level some Indian "journalists" have to stoop to, to remain employed. https://t.co/ETddTVwZnK — Ruchi Kumar روچی کمار रूची कुमार (@RuchiKumar) June 14, 2023

"Epitome of overacting, The reporter is reporting the incoming cyclone from her studio holding an umbrella and with a video of Florida hurricane", mentioned the next one.

About Cyclone Biparjoy

For the unversed, "A cyclone named Biparjoy has emerged from the Arabian Sea. The cyclone was stationed 850 km west of Goa and 900 km southwest of Mumbai on June 8. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it is now expected to hit as a "very severe cyclonic storm" near the Jakhau coast in Gujarat on Thursday evening.

#WATCH | High tidal waves hit Gujarat as cyclone 'Biporjoy' intensifies.



As per IMD, VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) Biparjoy to cross Saurashtra & Kutch & adjoining Pakistan coasts b/w Mandvi & Karachi near Jakhau Port by today evening.



(Drone visuals from Mandvi… pic.twitter.com/75KWfMo3Bi — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

About the anchor

The news anchor identified as Sweta Tripathi was at her studio reporting the updates on Cyclone Biparjoy.