There have been many theories about Kim Kardashian's marriage to Kris Humphries. Many suspects that the marriage that lasted only 72 days was a way to increase her show, 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'' TRPs. Let's find out what really transpired.

The basketball star wrote an essay for The Player's tribune where he revealed the details of his relationship with Kim. Kris revealed that although the marriage was not fake, it really was "brutal" on him.

In his essay, Kris writes, "There's definitely a lot about that world that is not entirely real. But our actual relationship was 100% real." He further adds, "It's never easy to go through the embarrassment of something like that — with your friends, with your family... But when it plays out so publicly, in front of the world, it's a whole other level. It was brutal."

Kris also felt that being on TV may have affected his career as a basketball star. Talking about the media backlash that he received after his divorce, Kris said, "I didn't want to be Kris Humphries. It's the craziest feeling in the world, not wanting to be yourself. And I didn't even want to say anything to defend myself, because it felt like I couldn't win. You can't go up against the tabloids."

Kris claims that his love for basketball got him out of the emotional mess he was in at the time. "Honestly, the game was the only thing that got me through it. The game and my family."

Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian West have come a long way since then. While Kim is married to Kanye West is a mum to four kids. Humpries has not married again but he has spent more time and energy on his game and career post-split with Kim.