Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust released digital and unique entry passes for all invitees to ensure foolproof security during the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.

The Trust posted on its social media account that "to ensure the smooth and organized participation of guests, the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust has issued entry passes for over 7000 individuals, including 3000 VVIPs such as priests, donors, and politicians."

QR codes are incorporated into entry passes

The Trust further stated that "these passes play a crucial role in regulating entry into the Ayodhya Ram Mandir during the Pran Pratishtha Utsav."

A unique feature of these Ayodhya Ram Mandir entry passes is the incorporation of QR codes.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust emphasized that entry into the consecration ceremony will only be allowed after scanning the QR code mentioned on the pass.

This adds an extra layer of security and efficiency to the entry process.

It is important to note that possessing an invitation card alone does not guarantee entry into the Pran Pratishtha Utsav. The entry pass, with its associated QR code, is the key to gaining access to the sacred Ram Mandir consecration event.

The consecration ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Mandir, also known as the Pran Pratishtha Utsav, holds immense cultural and religious significance.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has explicitly communicated this requirement to all dignitaries invited to the Ram Lalla idol consecration ceremony. The temple trust has taken meticulous steps in sending out invitation cards to the guests.

The inclusion of 3,000 VVIPs reflects the diverse range of individuals who will be present to witness the historic consecration of Lord Ram.

The lead-up to the Pran Pratishtha Utsav has been marked by a series of week-long Vedic rituals. These rituals commenced on January 16, 2024, and will culminate on January 22, 2024, with the main consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla Idol.

Notable events in the lead-up include the lighting of the holy fire, the establishment of 'Navagraha,' and a 'Havan.'

प्राण प्रतिष्ठा उत्सव में आमंत्रित महानुभावों के लिए जानकारी:



भगवान श्री रामलला सरकार के प्राण प्रतिष्ठा उत्सव में प्रवेश केवल श्री राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र द्वारा जारी की गई प्रवेशिका के माध्यम ही संभव है। केवल निमंत्रण पत्र से आगंतुकों को प्रवेश सुनिश्चित नहीं हो पाएगा।

Crafted by the renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj, the 51-inch idol of Lord Ram holds a special place in the ceremony.

Placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, the idol depicts Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus, all carved from the same stone.

The Ram Lalla idol was ceremonially placed on Thursday, accompanied by rituals like 'Jaladhivas', 'Ganesh Pujan', and 'Varun Pujan'.

The city of Ayodhya is abuzz with preparations for the mega Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla idol. The entire week leading up to January 22 is dedicated to ensuring the seamless execution of the event.

The consecration ceremony itself will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding over the ceremonial installation of Ram Lalla.

Following the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Mandir, the Ram Mandir will open its doors for 'darshan' by the general public starting January 23, 2024. This marks a significant moment for devotees who have eagerly awaited the completion of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

Panjab University declares holiday on January 22

Panjab University (PU) declared a holiday on January 22 on account of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The holiday will also be in affiliated colleges of the PU.

Recognizing the importance of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, the central government has already declared a half-day closure of all central government offices on January 22, 2024. This acknowledgment underscores the nationwide reverence for the Pran Pratishtha event of Ram Lalla.