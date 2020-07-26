Entrepreneur, creative thinker, risk bearer, and an innovator; Paras Vijay Gupta has turned a philanthropist in this pandemic season. Paras who is in the business of import and export has been helping several organizations that are working for needy and poor.

Paras has had a tough journey... From a college dropout to a successful businessman, the young entrepreneur has come a long way. He has been always appreciated his calculative risk-bearing decisions and that's what marks him different from his competitors too. With his entrepreneurial skills and impeccable leadership qualities, he is influencing a lot of youngsters by giving them a new ray of hope by offering them means of living a good life with higher standards.

Talking about the act of selfless help, Paras says, "I have seen the hard times, I have faced the challenges. I know how it is to go through such a phase. I believe that I am not doing any extraordinary work by helping people, it's simply giving back to society. It makes me feel happy and positive. Everyone should help each other in all possible manners."

Well, such a thought is worth applauding. We wish Paras Vijay Gupta much luck for all his future ventures.