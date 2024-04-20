Sahil and Radhika, residents of Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, got married only yesterday. Today was the first day of their marriage. Many rituals had to be performed on the first day of the wedding but both husband and wife on the first day of their marriage decided to exercise their right to franchise.

As soon as the voting started, Sahil reached the polling booth with his wife Radhika, and set an example for the people by voting first. Talking to reports after voting newlywed bride, Radhika said that voting is her priority. "The rest of the rituals will continue but the opportunity to vote comes once in 5 years. So we decided that we would do the ritual of casting the vote first on the first day of the marriage", she said.

Sandeep Kumar & Ranjana a newly married couple from Village Dehari Ramnagar exhibiting their love for democracy by casting their vote in First Phase of #GeneralElection2024.

"We just got married yesterday (Thursday) and I told my husband that we should vote. My vote is not here but I went with him," she said.

"I will go to meet my parents in a nearby village at the end of the day to fulfill my democratic responsibility," she said.

She said that as a citizen all people should be respected. Voting rights should be used so that we can elect good representatives.

Voting for the Udhampur-Doda seat held peacefully

Like other parts of the country, the festival of elections has started in Jammu and Kashmir. In the first phase of voting, votes were cast today in the much-discussed Udhampur Doda Lok Sabha seat of Jammu and Kashmir. A large number of people exercised their franchise today amidst heavy rain and storm.

The most interesting thing was in today's voting. of. On one hand, first-time voters came out of their homes in large numbers and cast their franchise. Used on the other hand, this time newly married. Add also a large number of franchises. Used.

A large number of weddings were organized in the Jammu division on 18 April. The 18th was considered an auspicious day, hence a large number of marriages took place on this day and today many newly married couples went to the polling station and cast their vote first on the first day of their marriage. Sandeep Kumar reached a polling station in the Ram Nagar area with his newly married wife Ranjana and cast his vote along with his family.

Seeing the enthusiasm of Sandeep Kumar, other people also came to cast their vote. Similar is the story of Sahdev Singh who cast his vote in Ram Nagar.

A groom, dressed in traditional attire, a sherwani, and a colorful cap, is the first to cast his vote at a polling booth along with his friends for the first phase of voting in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. Lok Sabha elections started on Friday.

Voting began at 7 am amid inclement weather conditions in the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency spread across five districts of Udhampur, Kathua, Ramban, Doda, and Kishtwar.

Kapil Gupta got married on Thursday and soon after returning home on Friday morning, he exercised his franchise at the polling booth set up in the city.

"Voting is our right and it should be done on priority," he said, urging voters to turn out in large numbers.

Voting ended at 6 pm and will decide the fate of 12 candidates, including Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who is seeking re-election for the third consecutive time.

Singh faces a major challenge from Congress candidate and two-time former MP Chaudhary Lal Singh, while the presence of DPAP candidate GM Saruri makes the contest triangular.

According to election officials, polling is going on peacefully in the entire constituency and Kathua district has been experiencing heavy rain since this morning.

Rain failed to dampen the enthusiasm and voters were seen gathering at polling stations despite the inclement weather.