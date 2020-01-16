Director Satish Vegesna's Telugu movie Entha Manchivaadavuraa featuring Kalyan Ram and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles, has received mixed review and rating from the critics and audience.

Entha Manchivaadavuraa is a romantic action drama film, which is an official remake of the Gujarati film Oxygen. Subhash Gupta and Umesh Gupta have produced the movie under the banner Aditya Music. The flick has received a U certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.24 hours.

Entha Manchivaadavuraa story: Balu (Kalyan Ram) loses his parents at a very young age and all his relatives leave him alone in life. Upset with this, he starts an emotion supplier business with his friend (Mehreen). He gets into deep trouble featuring a sand mafia kingpin (Rajeev Kanakala). How Balu solves all his problems and keeps his life going forms the rest of the story.

Analysis: Entha Manchivadauraa is an emotional drama with some good family moments. The first half is good and entertaining. But the second half goes for a toss as the proceedings get sidetrack. Some comedy keeps the audience engaged at regular intervals. However, the slow pace and routine narration spoil the mood, say the critics and audience.

Performance: Kalyan Ram and Mehreen Pirzada have delivered good performances and their chemistry is good. Vennela Kishore's comedy is relief for viewers. Sarath Babu, Suhasini Maniratnam, Vijayakumar, Rajeev Kanakala, Suhasini, Pavitra Lokesh, Praveen and Prabhas Sreenu have also done justice to their roles, say the critics and viewers.

Technical: Entha Manchivadauraa has decent production values and music, background score, picturisaton, action and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the critics and viewers.

Entha Manchivaadavuraa movie review: We bring some viewers and critics' verdict and rating shared on Twitter and movie portals. Scroll down to see them.

123telugu Rating: 2.75

Entha Manchivadauraa is an emotional drama with a good point and some decent family moments. It is the second half which goes for a toss as the proceedings get sidetrack. Kalyan Ram's role, Vennela Kishore's comedy are the basic assets and keeps the audience engaged at regular intervals. But the slow pace and routine narration spoil the mood. Not that the film is bad but there are not many exciting moments in the film which makes it just a passable and routine watch this Sankranthi.

#Enthamanchivadavuraa 1st halfStarting lo emotions suppliers ante set avvadu anukunna,but 2 scenes tarvata i felt this is current society and chala mandi valla relations premaku duramavutunnaru,but i really deeply connected with that concept ♥️ Well executed @NANDAMURIKALYAN

Unexpected.. Very good first half... Initial 20 minutes were slow but later part was very well directed.. Good story line.. Matured performance from @NANDAMURIKALYAN #Enthamanchivadavuraa