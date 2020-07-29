Kangana Ranaut has pulled up her sleeves to bring justice to Sushant Singh Rajput who was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14. Since then, Kangana had been accusing several Bollywood biggies and also demanding for a CBI probe into the actor's death. She has been quite vocal about issues but they were mostly about her and less about Sushant. And now surprisingly, netizens are demanding to arrest Kangana for allegedly derailing the police investigation.

A shocking hashtag called #ArrestKanganaRanaut had started trending on Twitter. The actress' team that tweets from their official Twitter handle called Team Kangana Ranaut with the id '@KanganaTeam' have laughed off the trend.

In a series of tweets, the Kangana's team levelled another allegation on what she prefers to call them the Bollywood Mafias for allegedly running paid trend against the actress to supress her voice. They said that such trends will only make her more determined to pave the path further.

"Finally movie mafia PR has got some budget paid trend #arrestkanganaranaut is being carried out, come arrest her it will be easier for her to expose and fix movie mafia and their wrong practices, so please #arrestkanganaranaut," read the tweet from Kangana's team.

This was followed by a series of tweets which read, "When criminal cases,death threats, character assassination didn't stop her #arrestkanganaranaut will only make her more determined, even if you get her killed, like Sushant her being will live to destroy mafia and every wrong they have done to her,please.

All milk bottle nepo gang hoping Kangana gets arrested for calling them out, she has sworn to destroy gang changu mangu and she will do it no matter what please

We want #arrestkanganaranaut ...let's arrest her and do a trial in the court of law, truth must come out, either she should win or gang changu mangu must be punished if she is wrong then she must leave the film industry forever, please."

Meanwhile, Kangana has been summoned by the Mumbai Police to record her statement in Sushant's death case. She is currently residing in Manali and has requested the police to send someone to record her statement. However, the authorities have given her an option to record her statement by herself and send them to concerned officials.