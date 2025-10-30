'I can be your hero, baby, I can kiss away the pain, I will stand by you forever, you can take my breath away...' Enrique Iglesias performed at Mumbai's MMRDA Grounds on Wednesday, marking his first concert in India in over 13 years. The stage was lit, and the Mumbai skies welcomed the singer with fireworks and oodles of love.

Bollywood celebrities turned up with their families and friends to enjoy the international pop sensation. Among the attendees were Vidya Balan, Orry, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Sonal Chauhan, Rubina Dilaik, Jackky Bhagnani, and others. Several moments from the concert went viral on social media, with some fans even flying in from Sri Lanka and Italy.

Let's take a look at the best moments from the night.

Enrique Iglesias enthralled the 25,000-strong crowd at Bandra's ground, dressed casually in an all-black ensemble with his trademark cap. The singer sang the first few lines of his songs and greeted Mumbai with a warm "namaste."

The supporting acts included Jonita Gandhi, the talented Indo-Canadian singer, and the electrifying EDM duo Progressive Brothers, who amped up the energy with their dynamic sets—perfectly setting the stage for Iglesias's thrilling performance.

Malaika Arora arrived at the concert with her friends and was seen grooving to Enrique's greatest hits. She wore a white tank top with maroon lining and jeans, accessorised with stacked golden bangles, a delicate gold chain, and minimal makeup. With her hair left open, she looked effortlessly chic as she danced to Enrique's nostalgic tracks, waved her hands in the air, and even blew kisses toward the stage. She was also spotted sharing a fun exchange with Jackky Bhagnani.

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh were seen sharing a kiss as Enrique sang live.

As Enrique performed on stage, he got closer to the fans in the front pit. At one point, a fan threw their phone onto the stage. The 50-year-old singer caught it mid-air—while still holding the mic—smiled, clicked a selfie flashing a peace sign, and tossed the phone back into the crowd.

This prompted more fans to 'try their luck' for a special Enrique selfie, though none of the other phones managed to land on stage. Enrique's team was seen returning the dropped phones to the fans near the barricades.

Another much-talked-about moment from the night was when Enrique stepped down from the stage to greet fans up close and gave a female fan a sweet kiss on the cheek. The fan was seen crying with joy as Enrique smiled and returned to the stage.

Take a look at the videos below:

The concert began at around 8:20 p.m., when Enrique Iglesias appeared on stage with his band members. He kicked off the show with Súbeme la Radio, Freak, Chasing the Sun, Be With You, Heartbeat, Cuando Me Enamoro, and many more.

He captivated the audience with his chartbusters Hero, Tonight, Bailamos, and Bailando.

"Thank you... thank you so much. I came here in 2004 first. It feels amazing to be back," Enrique told his ardent fans, who had gathered from across India to witness his magical performance.