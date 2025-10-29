You can run, you can hide, but you can't escape Enrique Iglesias's love! The wait is finally over as the Grammy Award-winning singer Enrique Iglesias has landed in Mumbai, and fans can't keep calm!

The upcoming days are going to be entertaining for Mumbaikars, as the global pop icon will perform live on October 29 and 30 at the MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex.

On Tuesday evening, Enrique was spotted at the Mumbai airport, where he greeted the paparazzi namaste.

Let's take a look at what he wore!



Enrique touched down in Mumbai wearing a "Party Naked" T-shirt paired with baggy pants, a cap, and sunglasses, a perfect blend of comfort and cool.

Enrique last performed in Mumbai back in 2004 at the same venue, and his return after more than two decades promises a nostalgic yet electrifying experience. His setlist is expected to feature timeless hits like Hero, Escape, Tonight (I'm Lovin' You), and Bailamos, ensuring two unforgettable nights of music and memories.

According to reports, the event will witness a star-studded turnout, with several Bollywood celebrities expected to attend.

A Pinkvilla report mentions names like Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Rasha Thadani. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora are also expected to attend, along with members of the Ambani family.

Apart from his grand performances, Enrique's Mumbai visit is also expected to include a few cultural outings and personal interactions.

Several reports claim that Enrique is likely to reunite with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family, rekindling their long-standing friendship. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan and Enrique Iglesias might even collaborate on a song for SRK's much-awaited film King.

Will SRK and Enrique collaborate?

An entertainment handle on X (formerly Twitter) dropped a major hint, saying, "Something exciting seems to be brewing, a high-energy track featuring Enrique for #SRK's next biggie #King ?"

Adding to the excitement, reports suggest Enrique is likely to meet Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam during his stay in Mumbai. The pop star has often expressed his fondness for Indian cinema, and his possible meet-up with the Khans has fans speculating that this could be the start of something big.

However, nothing has been officially confirmed by the team yet.

