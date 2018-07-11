Croatia had headed into the match after surviving two back-to-back penalty shootouts. There were some injury concerns as well and when they conceded the first goal as early as in the fifth minute, it looked like a mountain to climb for Dalic's men.

However, Croatia hung in there and Perisic's 68th-minute equaliser swung the momentum back in favour of their team.

Croatia displayed immense resilience and showcased their fitness levels as the match headed into extra-time. England lacked the decisive edge in the extra-time and Mario Madnzukic's late winner sealed them the final spot.

It will be Croatia vs France in Sunday's final in Moscow. Meanwhile, Harry Kane-led England will face Belgium in the loser's final — the third-place match in St. Petersburg on Saturday.

It's not coming home for England but Southgate and his men have certainly impressed quite a few with their sprirted run to the last-four.