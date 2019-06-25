England started this World Cup as definite favourites, but now find themselves in a rather precarious situation. Thanks to defeat against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, they are left with three matches to play in the league stage, against the three strongest sides in the tournament apart from them, and needing to win at least one, if not two, to qualify for the semis.
Their problems are increased by the fact that their opponents in this game, Australia, have shown rapid improvements since begining their campaign. Both David Warner and Mitchell Starc have got better as the event has progressed and are now looking dangerous.
If England lose today, they will be in serious trouble. The Eoin Morgan-led side has spent all of the last four years preparing for this event. If they suffer an ignominious exit, it would be an incomparable embarassment for the team and the English cricket administration. Needless to say, a lot rides on this game.
Live Updates
Morgan banks on overcast conditions, Woakes is the key
Looking at the overcast skies, Morgan described his decision to bowl first as a 'no-brainer.' However, the same decision by Sarfaraz Ahmed against India backfired. So, it all depends on Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes now to justify their captain's decision. If they fail and Australia put up a big score, it would be extremely difficult for England to cope with it. Their chase today would be a make or break occasion in this event. Woakes may be the most important bowler as he is most efficient in getting the ball to swing early on.
Eoin Morgan wins the toss and decides to bowl
England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl first. This is surprising considering England's two defeats in this tournament has come while chasing. But Morgan is showing confidence in his team and has fielded an unchanged side.
Australia have made two changes. They have brought in Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Lyon in place of Nathan Coulter-Nile and Adam Zampa.