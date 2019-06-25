Live

England started this World Cup as definite favourites, but now find themselves in a rather precarious situation. Thanks to defeat against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, they are left with three matches to play in the league stage, against the three strongest sides in the tournament apart from them, and needing to win at least one, if not two, to qualify for the semis.

Their problems are increased by the fact that their opponents in this game, Australia, have shown rapid improvements since begining their campaign. Both David Warner and Mitchell Starc have got better as the event has progressed and are now looking dangerous.

If England lose today, they will be in serious trouble. The Eoin Morgan-led side has spent all of the last four years preparing for this event. If they suffer an ignominious exit, it would be an incomparable embarassment for the team and the English cricket administration. Needless to say, a lot rides on this game.

