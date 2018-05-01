Endangered Tiger Gives Birth To Quintuplets In China

An endangered Manchurian tiger has given birth to quintuplets and amp;nbsp;in and amp;nbsp;Heilongjiang Manchurian Tiger Park, China.It is not common for and amp;nbsp;tigers and amp;nbsp;to give birth to quintuplets but this mother has already done it once before.To ensure she can look after her new family of five she must eat as many as 20 eggs per meal and goats milk for nutrition. and amp;nbsp;[Audio Library]