One of the most popular shows on Indian television watched across all generations is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

It has been running successfully for over two decades. Ever since the inception of the show, the most loved characters of the show are Jethalal essayed by Dilip Joshi and Daya Ben (Disha Vakani).

It's been over five years since Daya Ben has been missing from the show. However, the chemistry between Jethalala and Daya Ben is unmissable and ardent fans often watch the re-runs and old episodes of the show. After Disha Vakhani's exit, many other characters have been replaced by the makers, while some are still part of the show, some have left the show for better prospects.

If you are an ardent viewer of the show, you must be aware of the Tapu sena (building kids if Gokuldham society).

Kush Shah aka 'Goli' quits 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah' after 16 years

On Friday, Kush Shah, who played the popular character 'Goli' in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma' bid adieu to the show. The cast gave him an emotional farewell. The young guy has quit the show after 16 years.

The makers also introduced the actor who will replace him on the show. Reportedly, the actor will be leaving the country for higher studies.

Kush Shah broke down during his farewell cake-cutting ceremony on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah'.

In the video, he said, "When this show started when you and I first met, I was very young. You have given me a lot of love since then. And this family has given me as much love as you have given me. I have made a lot of memories here. I have enjoyed a lot here. I have spent my childhood here and most importantly I want to thank the creator of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mr Asit Kumar Modi for this journey. He trusted me so much, made my character so interesting, and always inspired me. Because of his trust, Kush became Goli today."

Fans were unhappy with Kush leaving the show and were of the viewers that it was high time the makers wrapped the show rather than stretching it.

A user said, "Stop stretching the show and end it.."

Another mentioned, "Miss Old Goli and Jethalal savage moments.."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is among the longest-running TV shows in India. It is set at the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society and focuses on its members, who come from different backgrounds. It features Dilip Joshi, Sunayana Fozdar, Balwinder Singh Suri, Monaz Mevawalla and others.